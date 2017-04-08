7-Year-Old Who Lost Her Hair Due to Alopecia Wins 'Crazy Hair Day' At School

A 7-year-old girl with alopecia won her Utah class’ “Crazy Hair Day” after her mom decked out her head in sparkled jewels.

Ginessa Wride started losing her hair in January and within weeks all her hair had fallen out. She also eventually lost her eyebrows and some of her eyelashes.

“Her hair was down to the middle of her back and she needed help brushing it. I started looking through her hair because I kept emptying the brush and it kept filling up with hair,” Ginessa’s mom, Daniella Wride, told InsideEdition.com. “There was a spot on the back of her head that was the size of a quarter and it was completely bald.”

Wride, who is a nurse, knew that it was probably alopecia. After seeing a dermatologist, it was confirmed that Ginessa had an autoimmune form of the condition.

“She’s got ups and downs. Sometimes she is totally fine, but then there are other days where she will shy away from talking about,” said Wride.

Wride knew “Crazy Hair Day” was approaching at Salem Elementary School and was nervous about what to do.

“They had it last year at the school and she wanted to be a unicorn. I helped her do that, so we have always done something fun,” said Wride. “This year I was dreading it because I didn’t know what to do for her because she doesn’t have any hair.”

Wride said she was at the store in the crafts section one day in March when she spotted a variety of scrap book stickers.

“They fit her personality so I knew it would make her feel like she was part of the crowd. I was like, I am going to see if I can get them to stick to her head. She picked out the designs and which ones she wanted,” Wride said.

Thankfully, it worked.

Ginessa and the kids at her school loved it.

“It was awesome. The kids were so excited and were telling her it was so cool. She came home and she told me all the kids wished they could do it. She said everyone was swarming her,” Wride said.

Wride said the experience teaches an important lesson.

"No matter what you are going through just stay positive and be yourself,” she said.

