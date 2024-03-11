7-year-old left alone overnight in Ohio Target

Columbus police are investigating after a child spent the night alone inside a Target department store on the city's Far East Side.

An employee in charge of opening the store at 8100 E. Broad St. discovered the child at about 6:15 a.m Monday, according to police.

The child, believed to be about 7 years old, had been in the store since it closed at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Columbus police are investigating the circumstances of the child being left at the store. Police have not said publicly whether they located any of the child's family.

