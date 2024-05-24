7-year-old killed in 'tragic accident' in Mesa driveway

A 7-year-old girl was killed in a Mesa driveway after she was hit by a truck on Thursday evening.

According to Mesa police, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on the 700 block of East Third Avenue, near South Horne and Broadway Road. The collision was initially reported as a hit-and-run, but after reviewing video footage and speaking with witnesses, investigators said they believe the crash was "a very tragic accident."

Officials said a full-size Ford F-150 truck with off-road tires hit the girl when it turned into the driveway of a fourplex home and drove to park near the back of the building. The vehicle was traveling against the sunset.

When the driver walked to the front of the building, he saw a girl and her scooter lying in the driveway. Police said the driver saw she had injuries and called 911.

The driver was unaware of what caused the accident and stayed on the scene, according to officials.

Investigators said the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor. No charges were filed against the driver, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Young girl killed in Mesa after hit by truck driving toward sunset