7-Year-Old Girl Survives Being Kidnapped, Choked and Thrown Off Bridge: Cops

A 7-year-old girl was abducted from her grandparents’ Massachusetts home by a family acquaintance who choked her before tossing her off a bridge, police said.

The child managed to swim to safety and summon help.

Read: Model Kidnapped and Held in Suitcase, Man Threatened To Sell Her Online: Authorities

Joshua Hubert, 35, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, according to Worcester police.

The child was asleep in in a chair inside her grandparents’ home when she was grabbed by Hubert, who had been attending a cookout at the house, authorities said.

Hubert, a family acquaintance, drove around with the girl for about an hour and at one point choked her. He then pitched her off an expanse crossing Lake Quinsigamond, Worcester Police said in a statement.

The girl swam to shore in neighboring Shrewsbury and knocked on the door of woman’s house at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The resident summoned police.

The little girl was soaking wet and wearing pajamas, police said. She was able to tell officers what happened, authorities.

Read: Kidnapped Woman Called 911 After Suspected Serial Killer Falls Asleep: Cops

Hubert was arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty. He denied taking the girl, authorities said.

He is being held without bail. Prosecutor said they expect to file additional charges.

Watch: Video Shows Police Free Woman Who Was Kidnapped by a Serial Killer

Related Articles: