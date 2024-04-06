7-year-old Ga. girl reported missing found at store in Puerto Rico, FBI says

After being missing for more than a week, the FBI says they have found a 7-year-old Georgia girl.

On Tuesday, Wendy Salter, and her daughter Stella Brannen Salter, were reported missing from Lyons, Ga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said the last contact made with Wendy Salter was on March 29, which is also the last time the FBI says Stella Salter was seen.

The FBI says that around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Wendy and Stella Salter were found at a store in Puerto Rico.

They say the girl is now with her father, who has custody of her, and is safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wendy Salter was arrested and is being charged with interstate interference with child custody.

She will go through extradition hearings before being brought back to Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: