7-year-old critically hurt in Baltimore mall shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — A seven-year-old is in critical condition after she was shot in a mall in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) responded to the Mondawmin Mall in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Ave. just before 1:40 p.m.

There, they found a seven-year-old girl who was suffering from gunshot wounds in her upper body.

BPD said she was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators said two groups of people had an altercation in the mall when a man fired a shot as he ran away.

He hit the seven-year-old, who police say was not the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

