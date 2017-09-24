7-Year-Old's Parents Charged After They Allegedly Kicked Him Out Because They Believe He's Possessed by Demons

A Texas couple allegedly locked their 7-year-old son out of their home and told him not to return because they believed he was possessed by demons.

The boy’s mother, Rendy Wright, 39, and the boy’s stepfather, Ronald Wright, allegedly kicked the young boy out of their home in late August for misbehaving, reports said.

Authorities were dispatched to the Wrights’ home in the town of Hooks after receiving a 911 call from a neighbor. The boy told police his parents informed him he was not allowed to go home, People reported.

The neighbor reportedly told police that the 7-year-old had played at his home with his son all day but then he told the boy it was time to go home and dropped him off.

The boy reportedly returned to the neighbor's home 10 minutes later, crying and explaining that his mother had locked him out.

“Keith Wright told him to go away and never return home again, ever. He said that his mother locked him out of the house and told him the same,” court papers said.

The boy’s parents allegedly told police they had consulted a preacher about the child’s behavior, and were told he is possessed by demons.

They allegedly confirmed to police that they had locked their son out.

The parents are both charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

