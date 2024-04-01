7-year-old, 16-year-old dead in crash involving garbage truck in Cleveland
Cleveland Police shut down a portion of Interstate 90 Monday afternoon for a crash involving a garbage truck and another vehicle that left a 7-year-old and 16-year-old dead.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by Dallas police in connection with a multi-car accident that occurred in the city on Saturday evening.
President Biden has a roaring stock market to brag about. So far, it's not helping his standing with voters.
A 2007 Honda FR-V, found in an English scrapyard.
After a strong debut last week, shares of Donald Trump's media company were under pressure Monday after meager sales and deep losses were revealed in a new filing with the SEC.
Lola Cars enters partnership with Yamaha to field a Formula E team. Yamaha will build the powertrain, Lola will handle the bodywork on the Gen3 Evo racer.
At over 30% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
Tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Louisiana State University Tigers face off in the Elite Eight round of March Madness.
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
The first details emerged Monday from Google’s settlement of a class-action lawsuit over Chrome’s tracking of Incognito users. Filed in 2020, the suit could have required the company to pay $5 billion in damages.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
Over 32,000 five-star fans turn to this cleaner when the germiest place in their kitchen gets funky.
The ranks of would-be Tesla buyers in the United States are shrinking, according to a survey by market intelligence firm Caliber, which attributed the drop in part to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing persona.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
The VCs who long ran GGV Capital, the 24-year-old cross-border firm that helped serve as a bridge between the U.S. and China, have settled on two new brands roughly six months after announcing they would split their U.S. and Asia operations. Veteran investors Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo just rebranded their Singapore-based operation as Granite Asia, as first reported in Forbes. Meanwhile, Hans Tung, a firm co-founder who lives in the Bay Area, announced on X on Saturday that the U.S. team is now called Notable Capital.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.