7-mile portion of Route 611 to close Monday in Upper Bucks. How it will impact travel

A section of Route 611 will close next week starting Monday while PennDOT works on a pipe replacement project between routes 212 and 412 in Upper Bucks County.

The closure will take place Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and involves a 7-mile stretch of Route 611 (Easton Road) running between Nockamixon and Durham townships, according to a PennDOT news release.

The affected section of road passes through the towns of Revere, Ferndale and Kintnersville. Local access will be maintained, the release said.

PennDOT advises drivers traveling on Route 611 during the closure to detour using routes 412 and 212 (Durham Road). Motorists should allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

All scheduled activities are weather dependent. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Reporter Michele Haddon covers local news, small business, economic development, community revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Closure of Route 611 in Upper Bucks County starts June 3