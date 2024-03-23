7 key findings from chaos at Waste Management Phoenix Open

When chaos broke out on the Friday and Saturday of this year's WM Phoenix Open, we wanted to find out what happened and how bad it got.

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open ended with a record-high number of arrests, was overly crowded, and became so disorganized that it infuriated professional golfers and longtime fans alike. Some questioned whether they would return next year.

So, The Arizona Republic filed a state public records act request for records documenting the Scottsdale Police Department's response. We got breakdown of the calls for service to which police were dispatched.

Here are some key findings:

The most serious incidents took place on Friday and Saturday, as well. There were 29 disturbances and 24 medical emergencies those days, including one where the injured person was not breathing. There were also three assaults, which were the only assault calls to the police during the entire tournament.

On both Friday and Saturday the peak hour for calls was between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Scottsdale police received 20 calls during that hour timeframe on both days, which equates to one call every three minutes.

Scottsdale received 224 calls for service on Friday and Saturday, combined. That's nearly 60% of the total 395 calls for service the department received during the Phoenix Open week.

The majority of calls for service to Scottsdale during tournament week had to do with suspicious individuals whom fans wanted police to check into. Some of the other biggest categories include those medical emergencies, disturbances and 28 welfare checks on individuals.

Of the 184 calls that have a location attached to them in the city data, 101 were about incidents occurring at the 16th hole, which is a major draw for fans because it's the only hole with a full stadium around it. The 16th hole had nearly seven times more calls for service than the next most problematic location on the course.

Things had already gotten out of hand on that Friday, with Scottdale police responding to 97 calls for service. That's more than double the daily call count for any other day earlier that week. Calls surged between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, when Scottsdale received one call every four minutes on average.

Saturday's call surge began far earlier. The rate of calls surpassed one every ten minutes beginning at 8 a.m. Like on Friday, calls fell below that rate by 5 p.m. There were 127 calls for service on Saturday overall.

