The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month

FILE - This combination of file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Bruce Earl Ward, left, and Don William Davis. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge says Arkansas may not execute an inmate who has won a clemency recommendation from the state Parole Board until the panel allows for a 30-day comment period. The decision effectively delays his execution until after a lethal injection drug expires. Seven other inmates are scheduled to be put to death before the state's supply of midazolam expires April 30.

A look at the condemned prisoners and their cases:

___

BRUCE EARL WARD

Ward, 60, has been on death row since 1990 for the death of a clerk found strangled in the men's room of the Little Rock convenience store where she worked.

Rebecca Lynn Doss was 18. A police officer noticed no one was in the store and pulled up to find Ward walking out of the men's room. Surveillance video later revealed that Ward asked Doss for help to open the men's room door.

Ward's initial death sentence was overturned because a judge let jurors consider documents related to Ward's 1977 murder conviction in Pennsylvania. A second death sentence was overturned because a court transcript was filled with errors. A third jury imposed a death sentence in 1997.

Ward is scheduled for execution April 17. Ward did not file a clemency petition this year and on Thursday was dropped from the federal lawsuit challenging clemency procedures.

___

DON WILLIAM DAVIS

Davis, 54, was convicted of killing Jane Daniel after breaking into her home in 1990 and shooting her with a .44-caliber revolver he found there.

He came within six hours of execution in 2010, but the Arkansas Supreme Court halted it to address whether legislators improperly left key details to the prison staff. Justices ultimately tossed out the state's death-row policies, which contributed to the 12 years that passed without an execution.

Davis is scheduled for execution April 17. He did not file a clemency petition and was not a party to the lawsuit challenging clemency rules.

___

STACEY E. JOHNSON

Stacey Johnson, 47, is scheduled to die for the 1993 death of Carol Heath, who was beaten and strangled and had her throat slit. Heath's daughter, Ashley, told the state Parole Board in 2015 that she had forgiven Johnson and asked the panel to spare his life, but Heath's son, Jonathan Palmer, told the board he completely disagreed.

Johnson's initial conviction was overturned when the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that a police officer should not have told jurors that Ashley Heath, then 6 and found incompetent to testify, had picked Johnson out of a photo lineup. She testified at Johnson's retrial three years later.

DNA evidence included a hair found on Carol Heath's body. A cigarette butt found in the pocket of a shirt left at a roadside park with Heath's blood on it also had Johnson's saliva on it.

Johnson is scheduled for execution April 20. The state Parole Board has said his clemency request is without merit. His request for a stay amid a challenge of the state's execution procedures was rejected Thursday.

___

LEDELL LEE

Lee, 51, was sentenced to die for the 1993 death of Debra Reese, a neighbor who was beaten to death in her home with a tire iron that her husband had given her for protection. He is also serving prison terms for the rapes of a Jacksonville woman and a Jacksonville teenager.

Lee, who struck Reese 36 times, was arrested less than an hour after the slaying after spending some of the $300 he had stolen from her.

He had been released on parole 10 weeks before her death after serving time for burglary and theft. DNA evidence linked Lee to other attacks, including the abduction of Christine Lewis, 22.

Lewis was abducted five days before being found beaten, raped and strangled. A trial in that death ended with a hung jury, and prosecutors dropped the case after the state Supreme Court upheld Lee's death sentence for Reese's murder.

Lee is scheduled for execution April 20. The state Parole Board has said his clemency request is without merit. His request for a stay amid a challenge of the state's execution procedures was rejected Thursday.

___

JACK HAROLD JONES JR.

Jones, 52, was convicted of killing bookkeeper Mary Phillips and trying to kill her daughter, Lacy, during a 1995 robbery at an accounting office. Phillips was found naked from the waist down with a cord from a nearby coffee pot tied around her neck. Lacy was left for dead but awoke while police were taking photographs of her.