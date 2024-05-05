7 hospitalized after shooting outside Long Beach nightclub

More than half-a-dozen people were struck by gunfire outside a nightclub in Long Beach on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Long Beach Police Department confirmed that the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and South Street.

The club near the intersection, Prendido de Noche, was packed with guests enjoying live music when shots rang out.

Of the seven victims, four were said to be in critical condition, police said, while the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Several of the victims transported themselves to nearby hospitals while Long Beach Fire Department paramedics transported the remaining victims.

An investigation is underway after 7 people were shot outside a night club in Long Beach, CA on May 4, 2024. (KTLA)

Video from the scene obtained by KTLA shows one victim being loaded into an ambulance and a heavy police presence in the club’s parking lot. One person was seen being placed into the back of a police car, but investigators would not release any information regarding their identity.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, LBPD said. No descriptions have been made available.

A motive for the shooting has not been established.

South Street remained closed through 7 a.m. Sunday for the investigation.

