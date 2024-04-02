7 Escambia County campuses named ‘Schools of Excellence’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with Escambia County Public Schools are celebrating after some of their schools achieved a prestigious designation.

According to a press release, Florida State Chancellor of Education Paul Burns announced which schools had achieved the designation of “Schools of Excellence” for the 2022-2023 school year.

Seven of the 783 Florida schools that received the designation were in Escambia County.

The following Escambia County schools were included:

N.B. Cook Elementary School

Cordova Park Elementary School

A.K. Suter Elementary School

Molino Park Elementary School

Pensacola Beach Elementary School

Brown Barge Middle School

West Florida High School of Advanced Technology

“We are excited to celebrate these schools’ outstanding success,” said ECPS Superintendent of Schools Keith Leonard. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.

“Our district is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of our students, their families, and this community.”

