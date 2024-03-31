7-Eleven teases hot dog-flavored drink, but some fans question if the product is real

(KTLA) — A new beverage option is expected to hit 7-Eleven shelves soon, but some fans are taking the announcement with a grain of salt.

The convenience store chain announced Wednesday that customers can try a new collection of 7-Select sparkling waters. The collection includes flavors like Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Hot Dog.

“The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included. Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage; now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles,” a news release said.

While guests can try the Lemon-lime, Green Apple, and Sweet Orange sparkling waters at select 7-Eleven stores, the hot dog-flavored drink is expected to hit shelves on April 1, also known as April Fools’ Day.

With the debut expected on April Fools’ Day, some fans took to social media to question whether the product was even real. Other people expressed their enthusiasm to try it.

In the past, companies like Velveeta, Peeps and Bud Light teased fans with unusual marketing campaigns on April 1.

In 2022, 7-Eleven teased that it would release the Tiny Gulp, a smaller version of its popular Big Gulp-sized drinks. Unsurprisingly, the product was never sold in stores.

