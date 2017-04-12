7 Easy Ways to Save on Spring Cleaning





Whether you're only clearing out your closets or taking on a big project, like renovating a room, make sure you're not paying too much money on your spring cleaning efforts. The cost of cleaning supplies, room updates and other expenses can put a dent in your savings account -- and derail your savings goals for summer travel and beyond. Fortunately, there are several ways to save money on your spring cleaning this year -- and maybe even make some in the process.

1. Make your own cleaners. There are dozens of household cleaners available to remove dirt, dust and germs from virtually any surface in your home. You can cut the cost with just a little research and effort. Consider making your own cleaning products using basic household supplies, such as baking soda, lemon juice and white vinegar. Look up some recipes online to put together a few powerful solutions for a fraction of the cost of pre-mixed, store-bought products. Plus you won't foul up your spring-cleaned rooms with unsavory chemicals.

2. Clean your cleaning supplies. A good craftsman takes care of his tools -- and so does a frugal spring cleaner. If you're going to be doing any heavy-duty cleaning using your vacuum cleaner, carpet shampooer or other cleaning equipment, take a few moments before you start to perform some simple maintenance. Clean out filters and canisters, clear wheels and brushes of hair and other tangly debris and give the rest of your tools and supplies a general spring cleaning of their own. They'll perform better and last longer, saving you both time and money.

3. Outsource your cleaning efforts. A major spring cleaning effort lasting more than a weekend may be cheaper with a few extra hands. Compare the prices offered by cleaning services in your area and look for spring cleaning coupons and other deals. Some providers even offer discounted cleaning services during off-peak hours if you have a more flexible schedule. You'll save yourself the hassle of having to take time off from work, and you won't have to worry about buying cleaning tools and supplies for your project.

4. Check online for flash sales and rebate offers. If you're in the market for a shop-vac, hardwood floor mop or other cleaning equipment, don't miss the chance to score a deal online. Amazon's Lightning Deals is one place to find deep discounts on top brands of household cleaning equipment. You might also be able to find instant coupons and rebate offers at warehouse clubs and other retailers.

5. Rent or borrow cleaning tools. If you only need to shampoo the carpets once this season, or need a palm sander to take care of a few small do-it-yourself projects, skip the pricey investment altogether and just rent or borrow the machine. Start by checking with family and neighbors to see if they have the equipment you need. The neighborhood social media network Nextdoor also works for this kind of tool sharing. Local Facebook groups can also be helpful. Big box retailers often rent these kinds of tools and supplies, too, as do specialized tool rental firms.

6. Sell clutter for extra cash. Spring cleaning often means eliminating clutter. Too often the temptation is just to dump it -- or freecycle it by leaving it in a box by the curb. Instead, sort your stuff into three categories: eBay, Craigslist and yard sale. Sell the small collectible stuff on eBay, offer the larger, hard-to-ship stuff on Craigslist and sell the rest at a yard sale. You'll earn a few dollars, and you'll save on any costs associated with transporting larger items to the dump or recycling center.

7. Make your home more energy-efficient. You may not have to splurge on energy efficient appliances to save money on your electric bill this spring. Simple practices, such as redirecting your ceiling fans, changing out your air conditioning filters and sealing any air leaks around the home, can be enough to prevent excessive electricity usage. You'll save money on cooling bills during the warm weather months ahead. Even better, by making this kind of maintenance part of your spring cleaning routine, you'll extend the life of your home's expensive heating and cooling equipment.







