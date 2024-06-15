7 displaced by massive fire in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Multiple firefighter agencies were at the scene of a massive fire that broke out in Stafford County early Saturday morning.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) responded to the fire along Melanie Hollow Lane just after 4 a.m. Multiple people had called the department to report a two-story, single-family home on fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Seven people lived in the home at the time – they were all able to evacuate before units arrived at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but all were displaced.

Units from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management and Quanitco Fire and Emergency Services assisted SCFR.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants after their displacement.

The fire is being investigated by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

