7 dead, 2 children injured in Texas head-on collision

A head-on collision in Texas killed seven people and seriously injured two children Thursday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. local time on FM 1433, about eight miles north of Carrizo Springs, said Rene Cordova, spokesperson at the Del Rio office of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carrizo Springs is about 116 miles southwest of San Antonio.

vehicular crash car accident Texas (Courtesy Texas DPS Del Rio)

A black Chrysler 300 was moving "at a high rate of speed" westbound on FM 1433 when it lost control and veered onto the wrong side of the road. It crashed head-on into a 1998 red Dodge pickup that was traveling eastbound, Cordova said.

The Chrysler then rolled into a ditch and caught on fire, killing the driver and three passengers, he said.

All four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the severity of their injuries, they have not been identified.

vehicular car accident (Courtesy Texas DPS Del Rio)

The driver and two of the passengers of the Dodge were pronounced dead. They have been identified as Isabel Small, 50; San Juanita De La Cruz, 64; and Victor Manuel Martinez, 83, according to Cordova. They were residents of Crystal City, Texas.

Two children were also in the Dodge and were airlifted from the crash site to University Hospital in San Antonio, Cardova said. Their conditions are unknown.

The DPS is investigating the crash.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com