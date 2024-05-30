7 days, 3 robberies: East Nashville donut shop boards up windows after break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Nashville coffee and donut shop is securing its store windows after three break-ins over seven days. The owner of East Park Donuts and Coffee told News 2 that the robber has been the same.

In the last week, one man thrice broke into the East Park Donuts and Coffee shop. The first break-in happened just after midnight last Thursday. The next one was on Monday and the most recent one happened around two o’clock Thursday morning.

Every time, the man smashed a new window with what the owner described as a rock or brick to gain entry into the store.

“[He] doesn’t hesitate at all. Just goes straight for the cash box,” the East Park Donuts and Coffee owner, Ken Woodard, explained.

Woodard said that he would hope for the best each time he received a call about another break-in.

“Before you get there, you hope there is not a lot of damage,” Woodard added.

The store owner, Ken Woodard, said that the man stole about $300 from the cash box. In total, this will cost Woodard about $6,000 in repairs. Woodard told News 2 that he is working with the police to find and arrest the suspect. Woodard said the police might have a lead.

“I’d like for somebody to pay a price ’cause I don’t know that there is a fear of the judicial system, you know, but I am not sure maybe there is,” Woodard said. “Hopefully, he is made uncomfortable enough not to do it anymore.”

He added his advice for business owners is to put the cashbox in a different location every night. In the meantime, Woodard said the community can best support his business’ repairs by coming by for some fresh donuts and coffee every morning.

