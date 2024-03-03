7 count em', 7 goals puts the game away as Buffalo Sabres take down Las Vegas Golden Knights
The Buffalo Sabres delivered a seven-goal performance for fans inside the KeyBank Center Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
The Buffalo Sabres delivered a seven-goal performance for fans inside the KeyBank Center Saturday night in a 7-2 win over the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
These high-end headphones come with an equally high-end discount. Score them now for $150 off.
Iowa star Caitlin Clark made more history on Sunday, passing Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Give your bathroom a quick spring refresh at a serious discount.
See why Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this denim shirt.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Colombia match.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
In Alek Manoah's first start of spring training, he hit three batters in less than two innings.
Someone stole my identity — and $11,300. What I discovered is that the many steps we take to protect our personal data don’t always work.
Former President Donald Trump's victories in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho Saturday give him momentum for Super Tuesday, although the caucus votes featured limited participation.
Bush returned his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits.
Donald Trump has not been shy about discussing stocks since he left office in 2021, with his rhetoric changing dramatically depending on the market's ups and downs.
Live results from the Missouri and Idaho Republican primaries from the Associated Press.