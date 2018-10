Just 30 minutes outside of Austin, San Marcos, home to Texas State University, feels like Austin before Austin became Austin. This hill-country respite is home to the crystal-clear San Marcos River—which, at 72 degrees almost year-round, is great for tubing—and has a laid-back, hippie vibe. The town is surrounded by the 53 wineries that make up the Texas Wine Trail and is just 17 miles from Lockhart, the state’s inimitable barbecue capital. True to its proximity to Austin, San Marcos also has its own thriving music scene; on any given night you can catch bands at Stonewall Warehouse (the city’s first gay bar) or the divey Green Parrot.