7 children shot, injured at Indianapolis mall
7 children shot, injured at Indianapolis mall
7 children shot, injured at Indianapolis mall
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.
4,000 shoppers give this luxurious balm two thumbs up, too.
The Sweet 16 continued on Saturday on the women's side and two teams punched the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.
Kim Mulkey wasn't surprised the article published shortly before Saturday's game vs. UCLA.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 3,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
It's rare that I come across a pitch deck that ticks almost all the boxes. It's so good, in fact, that I fed Plantee's deck into an AI tool I built, and it determined there was a 97.7% chance that Plantee would raise money. This tool generally determines that only about 7.5% of all pitch decks are up to scratch, so Plantee's is positively off the charts.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
Love went cold at the worst moment on Thursday, and the Wildcats are once again heading home from an NCAA tournament early.
A $3 iOS app now records better-looking spatial videos than Apple’s native camera app. Spatialify, available on the App Store, lets iPhone 15 Pro owners record 3D videos for Apple’s Vision Pro in either 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps — with HDR.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Enterprises and other large organizations have long been a lucrative and obvious target for cybercriminals, but in recent years -- thanks to more sophisticated breach techniques and the rise of AI -- small and medium businesses are now also very much on the map. Now Coro -- one of the startups building tools specifically for smaller businesses -- is announcing a big round of funding after seeing its recurring revenues shoot up 300% in the last year. Up to now, the New York–based Coro has focused squarely on the U.S. market -- no surprise, given that there are more than 33 million SMBs in that country alone -- but with this round, the startup wants to scale its business internationally, starting with Europe.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
The Yankees shored up their infield one day before Opening Day.
The Real Housewives star and 6,000+ Amazon reviewers agree: Glowscreen is a multi-tasking must-have.
The FBI searched Samuel Arthur Thompson's home after figuring out he hacked the Jaguars' jumbotron. What they found next was awful.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss.