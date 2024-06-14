7 candidates qualify in races that could flip Pinellas school board

Three seats on the Pinellas County School Board are up for grabs in August, and there’s a slate of challengers who have aligned themselves in a bid to “flip” the board to a conservative majority.

In District 1, an at-large seat chosen by all county voters, incumbent Laura Hine will face Danielle Marolf, the owner of private Christian school Wellmont Academy.

Hine, seeking a second term, starts her campaign with more than $100,000 in her account and the backing of leaders including Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, along with the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association. She has been targeted by Gov. Ron DeSantis for replacement.

Marolf’s campaign war chest is is less than one-tenth the size of Hine’s. She counts among her supporters some of the county’s most conservative Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and state Rep. Berny Jacques, as well as groups such as Moms for Liberty and Florida Faith Foundations.

In District 4, which includes Tarpon Springs, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor and the northern portion of Clearwater, incumbent Eileen Long faces Palm Harbor University High counselor Erika Picard. The race has similar dynamics to District 1.

Long, a retired teacher, also has been targeted by DeSantis, and has received backing from the teachers union. Picard has outraised Long by an almost 3-to-1 margin, and she has received endorsements from a host of conservative Republican officials and groups.

In District 5, which includes most of Clearwater and Largo, three candidates are seeking to replace veteran board member Carol Cook, who is retiring after 24 years. The hopefuls are Katie Blaxberg, a former legislative aide to Chris Latvala; retired Tarpon Springs Middle School teacher Brad DeCorte; and community activist Stacy Geier.

Blaxberg and Geier have raised almost the same amount of money in contributions, with Geier’s support coming heavily from Moms for Liberty and Republicans like Jacques, and Blaxberg getting backing from more moderate backers such as state Sen. Ed Hooper and Palm Harbor fire commissioner Casey Cane, the husband of board member Lisa Cane.

DeCorte, who lost a bid for the board in 2022, has received the backing of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association.

If no District 5 candidate receives at least half the vote in August, the race will proceed to a runoff in November.