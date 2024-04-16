These 7 California state jobs are open — with some remote work. Here’s what they pay

Are you looking for job opportunities with remote work in California?

The state of California is hiring for positions in April for the departments of emergency services, real estate, wildlife and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements — which are linked below.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced plans in April that could require state employees to work in an in-office setting for a minimum of two days per week starting this summer. This would eliminate the option for full-time remote work.

As of Tuesday, here are the latest state jobs offering some remote or hybrid work on the CalCareers website:

Cyber-Security Specialist | Permanent, full-time

Department: Fish and Wildlife

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $6,139 to $9,932 per month

The cyber-security specialist is responsible for supporting the department by maintaining evidence, security and privacy programs.

Though this position is primarily remote, there can be a few in-office work days in Sacramento.

The application closes on April 19.

Associate Governmental Program Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Education

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $5,684 to $7,114 per month

The associate governmental program analyst is responsible for coordinating contracts, maintaining inventories and managing budgets.

This is a remote-centered position, which requires an employee to maintain a home office that meets specific requirements. Their office must be reviewed and approved annually.

The position can require travel to headquarters, meeting locations, conferences and speaking engagements.

The application closes on April 22.

Accounting Systems/Revenue Supervisor | Permanent, full-time

Department: Real Estate

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $6,760 to $8,398 per month

The accounting systems/revenue supervisor is responsible for supervising and directing the work of others within one of the accounting units in the department.

This position offers a hybrid work schedule with a combination of remote and in-office work days.

The application closes on April 23.

Debris Operations Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Emergency Services

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $5,684 to $7,114 per month

The debris operations analyst is responsible for performing analytical tasks related to federal and state disaster aid grant programs for the department. Tasks include creating policies, following procedures and overseeing support staff.

While this position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule with up to two days of remote work per week, additional in-office work days can be required.

The application closes on May 2.

Disaster Assistance Program Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Department: Office of Emergency Services

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $4,490 to $6,178 per month

The disaster assistance program specialist I is responsible for performing tasks related to federal and state disaster assistance within the department. Tasks can include working with a variety of programs, including grants, public assistance and research analysis.

While this position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule with up to two days of remote work per week, additional in-office work days can be required.

The application closes on May 13.

Environmental Scientist | Permanent, full-time

Department: Resources, Recycling and Recovery

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $4,145 to $7,926 per month

The environmental scientist is responsible for writing technical reports, conducting field inspections, following regulations and collaborating on projects with other government agencies.

This position is eligible for telework. However, the applicant must live within the Sacramento region to quickly report to Sacramento-based worksites when given short notice, the CalCareers website says.

The application closes on May 15.

Digital Content and Projects Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Department: Public Employees Retirement System

Location: Sacramento County

Salary: $5,684 to $7,114 per month

The digital content and projects analyst is responsible for optimizing the department’s digital presence by managing web projects and maintaining content for websites and digital platforms.

While this position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule with up to two days of remote work per week, additional in-office work days or site work can be required.

The application will close once the position is filled.

