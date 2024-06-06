7 arrested after another search warrant executed on Walnut Street in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH – Seven people were arrested after police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Those arrested were ages 35 to 74, police said in a news release.

The warrant was issued based on information obtained by investigators from the department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, the department said. The names of those arrested were not released.

This is the second such warrant issued on a residence in the 1400 block of Walnut Street since April. Eleven Oshkosh residents, ages 29-74, were arrested April 9.

Arena faces foreclosure: Builder of Oshkosh Arena files foreclosure notice in Winnebago County Circuit Court

Police said this most recent investigation led to the following arrests:

A 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping and a probation hold;

A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and a probation hold;

A 40-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping;

A 45-year-old and a 49-year-old were both arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping;

A 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling; and

A 74-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegally obtained prescription.

No further details were immediately released by police.

Brandon Reid is editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern. Contact him at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com, or follow him on X at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police arrest 7 after drug raid at Walnut Street residence