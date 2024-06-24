7,600 gallons of sewage spill into ocean, close SLO County beach

A section of Morro Bay State Beach closed after about 7,600 gallons of sewage spilled into Morro Bay Harbor late Sunday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Public Health, a sewage main broke at The Inn at Morro Bay located at 60 State Park Road, just inside the state park when entering from Main Street.

Sewage poured on the property and flowed into the storm drain, causing an estimated 7,600 gallons of sewage to release into Morro Bay Harbor. The release had been mitigated as of Monday morning, the agency said.

There was no public beach access at the location of the sewage release, the agency said, and advisory signs were posted immediately north and south of the release.

The beach closure was expected to remain in place until bacteria levels were below California state standards for safe ocean water recreation, the agency said.

Ocean water samples will be collected by the Environmental Health Services Monday to monitor bacteria levels.