A 7.4 earthquake just shook Taiwan. Could a tsunami reach California?

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon, but it is unlikely to send a tsunami to the San Luis Obispo County coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Soon after the earthquake hit at 4:48 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an alert stating it was evaluating the risk of a tsunami to the West Coast.

At 5:57 p.m., the Weather Service confirmed a tsunami was not expected to strike California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska.

“Quakes of this size typically do not create tsunamis that cross the ocean,” the Weather Service posted on X.

People can track tsunami threats at tsunami.gov.

Tsunami Info Stmt 2: M7.5 Taiwan 1658PDT Apr 2: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) April 3, 2024