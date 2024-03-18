$6M Boys & Girls clubhouse coming to Prosser. Here’s what it will look like

A new Boys and Girls clubhouse in Prosser will more than triple the space for after-school activities, mentorship opportunities and programs that keep local youth engaged.

On Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties will break ground on a $6 million project to build a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse near the old Prosser High School. It will open to students in early 2025.

“The new clubhouse in Prosser will ensure that hundreds of local kids and teens have access to high-quality programs and meaningful services in a facility that is safe and efficient and affirms the dignity of our youth,” said CEO Brian Ace.

Staff say it’s a project that’s been long overdue.

The current Prosser clubhouse — which operates out of two separate sites totaling 4,000 square feet — has been at capacity since it opened more than a decade ago. Last year, it served more than 300 students.

It will be centrally located in the city, too, with access to play fields, gyms, the library and parks.

The new facility along 7th Street will serve all families on the current waiting list and serve more than 200 kids a day with tutoring, technology, art, STEM activities, games and indoor and outdoor recreation.

“Over the next five years, Prosser is preparing for a rapid influx in population due to new and upcoming housing developments,” said information from the project’s website.

The new Prosser Boys and Girls clubhouse will combine both elementary and teen programs under one roof while designating separate spaces to address the needs of both age groups.

The new, centralized space also will increase safety for staff and students currently traveling between the two locations miles apart and allow staff to spend more time and resources serving youth.

It will be centrally located in the city, too, with access to play fields, gyms, the library and parks. One of the school buildings also will be repurposed and renovated for the project.

The $6 million clubhouse is being funded by community contributions, though specifics were not immediately available. Here’s how they’re spending it:

$4.725 million to build the facility

$300,000 for design costs and construction fees and permits

$200,000 equipment and furnishings

$473,000 to pay Washington state’s sales tax and $338,000 reserved for project contingencies