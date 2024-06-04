69-year-old man drowns in Kentucky lake, found over 100 feet from nearest boat ramp

A 69-year-old man died in a drowning at a Kentucky state park Sunday, according to the Campbellsville Fire and Rescue Department.

The drowning happened at Green River Lake State Park in Taylor County. The fire department said the initial report was the man was missing in the water and his vehicle was in the water too.

Three public safety divers entered the water and found the man approximately 110 feet away from the boat ramp in 15-feet-deep water, according to the fire department. The man was found just less than an hour after the fire department arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity was not released by the fire department.

The public safety divers also recovered the vehicle from the water, according to the fire department. It’s unknown why the man and his vehicle were in the water.

Nearly 20 firefighters and many agencies responded, according to the fire department. Officials were on scene for almost three hours.

The drowning is being investigated by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement and the Taylor County Coroner’s Office.

