69-year-old dies visiting Hawaii when he hits head while boogie boarding, cops say

A tourist from Colorado died after hitting his head while boogie boarding, Hawaii police said.

The 69-year-old man was pulled from Allerton Beach waters on March 1, according to a news release by the Kaua’i Police Department.

He was boogie boarding when he hit his head on a rock, police said.

Fire personnel and medical professionals pulled the man from the “remote” area and tried to resuscitate him, officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death, police said.

Allerton Beach is along the southern shore of Kauai.

