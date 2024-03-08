Trucks travel south on Interstate-69 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Motorists will have to contend with single-lane closures on I-69 beginning next week as crews remove median crossover lanes used for the I-69 rebuilding project.

There will be single-lane closures on I-69 at N Drive and I-94 beginning Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to be complete by April 5.

For more information, visit MDOT's Mi Drive Map.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: I-69 lane closures in Calhoun County start Monday