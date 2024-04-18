$69,000 a year in Sacramento? These national grocery chains are hiring for multiple jobs

National grocery store chains are looking to fill multiple positions across the Sacramento region, from cashiers to cake decorators.

The supermarkets looking for workers include Raley’s/Bel Air, Nugget Markets, Rancho San Miguel Markets and Costco.

Sacramento Natural Food Co-op is also on the list.

Here’s which jobs were available as of Thursday afternoon, and what they pay:

Raley’s/Bel Air

Raley’s/Bel Air is looking for multiple clerks, courtesy clerks and one part-time pharmacy technician, according to its website.

Company benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as paid time off, store discounts and free mental health services.

You must be 18 to apply.

Clerk: $16.25 to $21 an hour

Courtesy clerk : $16.25 an hour

Pharmacy technician: $19.50 to $27.50 an hour

Nugget Markets

Nugget Markets is looking to fill multiple positions, from clerks to cake decorators.

Employee benefits include health insurance, flexible work schedules, store discounts and retirement saving plans.

Some positions require applicants to be at least 18.

Rancho San Miguel Markets

Rancho San Miguel Markets has two job openings in Sacramento.

The employee benefits were unclear as of Thursday, but the grocery store chain is marketed as an “extended family.”

“Working with Rancho San Miguel Markets is like being part of an extended family where each team member is valued and appreciated for their contributions to providing the very best service to our customers,” the grocery store chain said.

Grocery night crew : $18.65 to $25 an hour

Meat deli clerk: $17.25 to $24 an hour

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

Costco

The bulk warehouse chain is looking to fill multiple positions at its new sites in Natomas and Loomis.

The list of openings includes a variety of roles, from meat cutters to cashiers:

Baker : $19.50 to $29.50 an hour

Bakery wrapper/sanitation : $18.50 to $28.20 an hour

Cake decorator : $19.50 to $29.90 an hour

Cashier (front) : $19.50 to $29.90 an hour

Cashier assistant (front) : $18.50 to $28.20 an hour

Food service assistant : $18.50 to $28.20 an hour

Inventory auditor : $19.50 to $29.90 an hour

Meat cutter : $20 to $31.40 an hour

Membership clerk: $19.50 to $29.90 an hour

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.