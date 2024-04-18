$69,000 a year in Sacramento? These national grocery chains are hiring for multiple jobs
National grocery store chains are looking to fill multiple positions across the Sacramento region, from cashiers to cake decorators.
The supermarkets looking for workers include Raley’s/Bel Air, Nugget Markets, Rancho San Miguel Markets and Costco.
Sacramento Natural Food Co-op is also on the list.
Here’s which jobs were available as of Thursday afternoon, and what they pay:
Raley’s/Bel Air
Raley’s/Bel Air is looking for multiple clerks, courtesy clerks and one part-time pharmacy technician, according to its website.
Company benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, as well as paid time off, store discounts and free mental health services.
You must be 18 to apply.
Clerk: $16.25 to $21 an hour
Courtesy clerk: $16.25 an hour
Pharmacy technician: $19.50 to $27.50 an hour
Nugget Markets
Nugget Markets is looking to fill multiple positions, from clerks to cake decorators.
Employee benefits include health insurance, flexible work schedules, store discounts and retirement saving plans.
Some positions require applicants to be at least 18.
Bread mixer: $19 to $22 an hour
Courtesy clerk: $17 to $18 an hour
Meat clerk: $19 to $21 an hour
Produce clerk: $19 to $21 an hour
Cake decorator: $19 to $22 an hour
Overnight stock crew: $19 to $21 an hour
Bakery clerk: $19 to $21 an hour
Rancho San Miguel Markets
Rancho San Miguel Markets has two job openings in Sacramento.
The employee benefits were unclear as of Thursday, but the grocery store chain is marketed as an “extended family.”
“Working with Rancho San Miguel Markets is like being part of an extended family where each team member is valued and appreciated for their contributions to providing the very best service to our customers,” the grocery store chain said.
Grocery night crew: $18.65 to $25 an hour
Meat deli clerk: $17.25 to $24 an hour
Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op
Produce manager: $69,609 per year
Grocery manager: $$69,609 per year
Grocery clerk: $17.50 to $21.50 an hour
Wellness clerk: $17.50 to 21.50 an hour
Helper clerk: $17.50 an hour
Dishwasher and prep cook: $17.50 to $21.50 an hour
Deli clerk: $17.50 to $21.50 an hour
Baker: $17.50 to $21.50 an hour
Costco
The bulk warehouse chain is looking to fill multiple positions at its new sites in Natomas and Loomis.
The list of openings includes a variety of roles, from meat cutters to cashiers:
Baker: $19.50 to $29.50 an hour
Bakery wrapper/sanitation: $18.50 to $28.20 an hour
Cake decorator: $19.50 to $29.90 an hour
Cashier (front): $19.50 to $29.90 an hour
Cashier assistant (front): $18.50 to $28.20 an hour
Food service assistant: $18.50 to $28.20 an hour
Inventory auditor: $19.50 to $29.90 an hour
Meat cutter: $20 to $31.40 an hour
Membership clerk: $19.50 to $29.90 an hour
