68-year-old man dead after plane crash at Picacho Peak

The pilot of a small plane died Saturday morning after his plane crashed near the top of Picacho Peak, according to officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department identified the man as 68-year-old James Galvin of Oro Valley. Officials said he was the only one in the plane and was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The Sheriff's Department said they received a call from a hiker around 7:25 a.m. Saturday morning, the hiker said they saw a single plane crash near the top of Picacho Peak.

Picacho Peak State Park will be closed until further notice, according to a post on X.

Officials said the Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue, DPS Ranger 2 and Avra Valley Fire are working toward recovery efforts and the scene will be turned over to The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: James Galvin dead after plane crash at Picacho Peak