68-year-old man arrested for enticing girl into car and indecent assault in Webster

Webster Police Department

WEBSTER — A 68-year-old Southbridge man was arrested Friday for enticing a juvenile female into his car on Memorial Beach in Webster and assaulting her.

According to a news release posted on the Webster Police Department's Facebook page, Walter Fanion, 68, of 60 Charlton St., #412, Southbridge, is charged with kidnapping, enticing a child under 16 and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Fanion is being held on $75,040 cash bail.

Police said that on April 15, Webster police officers Patrick Trainor and Shane Murray spoke to a juvenile female and her grandmother in the lobby of the Webster Police Department. During that conversation, the juvenile disclosed she had been at Memorial Beach when she encountered a white male with a dog, who lured her inside his car. He then drove her to a location to drop off the dog and, at some point, assaulted her inappropriately. He then dropped her off back in the area of her residence, where she disclosed the incident to her grandmother.

The initial investigation revealed the suspect had advised her he would be at Memorial Beach the following day at 11:30 a.m. Police said Webster police detectives and several officers from surrounding departments comprising the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task flooded the area. Over the next few days, while continuing their investigation, detectives from the Webster and Southbridge police departments monitored the suspect and Memorial Beach. Uniformed patrols were also increased.

On Friday, after a forensic interview of the victim, members of SWCCCDTF followed Fanion to Memorial Beach, where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

If anyone else had any similar contact with Fanion, they are encouraged to call the Webster Police Department detective bureau at 508-943-1212.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man charged with enticing girl into car and assault in Webster