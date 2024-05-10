I-670 East through Downtown scheduled to close this weekend: What to know

View a previous report from the start of construction season in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 are scheduled to close this weekend Downtown.

Road construction season is under way in Ohio, with projects like the I-70/I-71 Downtown Ramp Up expected to cause traffic delays over the summer. As part of the Downtown Ramp Up, the State Route 315 southbound ramp to I-70 eastbound is set to close for years.

That closure was originally scheduled for last weekend and then again for Friday, but it has been delayed. That’s so work to close I-670 East for a weekend to repave it from 315 to I-71 can happen first.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that closure is expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday. The detour is to take I-70 East and I-71 North to reconnect with I-670.

In addition, several ramps onto I-670 East will close. Those include the ramps from State Route 315, Neil Avenue and Fourth Street/Goodale Street. The closure will also affect fans going to the Columbus Crew-FC Cincinnati game on Saturday night Lower.com Field, as the ramp from I-670 to Neil Avenue is part of the closed section.

Next weekend, the westbound lanes of I-670 from I-71 to State Route 315 are scheduled to be repaved. Some signs on the roadway had previously noted it would be this weekend.

