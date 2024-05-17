67 pounds of cocaine found within vehicle floorboard

EL CENTRO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A Mexican national was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Centro Monday after a vehicle check led to the discovery of narcotics.

The individual approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in a white sedan around 2:50 p.m. when a K9 detection team alerted agents of the presence of narcotics, CBP said. The vehicle was then referred for a secondary inspection.

According to CBP, the driver told agents they were in possession of a firearm, which was located in a backpack. The bag was removed from the vehicle and the K9 team conducted another sweep, alerting agents to the floorboard of the vehicle.

A further search led CBP to uncover 25 packages wrapped in brown paper. A sample was taken from one of the packages and tested positive for the presence of cocaine. The total weight of the narcotics equated to 67 pounds.

cocaine

At that point, the Mexican national was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation. The drugs and firearm were also turned over.

“Cocaine, firearms, and foreign smugglers — all basic ingredients in the El Centro Sectors’ battle to thwart bad people and bad things from killing and maiming citizens of our exceptional nation”, said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino. “I applaud Indio Station Agents in locating this smuggler from the thousands of people traveling through the checkpoint, a very impressive arrest.”

This seizure, according to CBP, is part of a counter-fentanyl effort known as Operation Apollo, which began on Oct. 26, 2023 in Southern California.

