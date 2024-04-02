67-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on East Bidwell Street in Folsom, police say

A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday on a busy Folsom roadway, police said.

Officers were called about 5:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash on the 900 block of East Bidwell Street, between Orchard and Montrose drives. The road is sandwiched between two shopping centers, featuring stores such as Lowe’s Home Improvement and Trader Joe’s.

The man died at the scene, said Officer Andrew Graham, a spokesman for the Folsom Police Department.

The driver was cooperating with the investigation, Graham said. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but there are no criminal factors contributing to the incident as of Tuesday, he added.

Southbound lanes on East Bidwell Street were closed as police conducted their investigation. They have since reopened.