66th Ford Fireworks light up downtown sky as thousands watch from Hart Plaza, Belle Isle

Before Detroit's fireworks display, styrofoam footballs sailed overhead while sweet sugar aromas from funnel cakes filled the air at Hart Plaza.

Attendees flooded into downtown Detroit on Monday evening to catch a glimpse of the city's annual fireworks. Detroit police officers directed traffic as cars crowded onto the city's streets ahead of the fireworks show. Police closed off some roadways and local freeways amid the event.

The sound of music playing from cars and the smell of cooking food wafting through the air filled Detroit's riverfront Monday night as throngs of revelers lined the streets, sitting in the backs of their cars and trucks, on the ground or in lawn chairs along the sidewalks. The annual show came on a warm, clear evening, with Detroit seeing a high around 80 degrees Monday, cooling to the mid-70s overnight.

Junias Jones, of Detroit, holds his daughter Juni Jones up while watching the Ford Fireworks display at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The city of Detroit closed several riverfront parks in light of the fireworks, including the RiverWalk, AB Ford Park, Gabriel Richard Park, Elliott Park and others, the city announced Friday. There is also a curfew in effect for minors age 17 and under from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for parts of the city.

After walking through a metal detector at Hart Plaza and down the slope through a collection of food trucks, lit-up toy stands and a giant boombox promoting the new "Beverly Hills Cop" movie on Netflix, participants found themselves facing the Detroit River and a collection of lawn chairs and blankets set up at the edge of the RiverWalk concrete.

Along Detroit's riverfront, revelers packed local parking lots, grassy fields and gas stations alike, setting up tents and barbecues to enjoy the fireworks. People set up chairs along Jefferson Avenue, securing their prime viewing spot for the show.

The fireworks show began at 10 p.m., with thousands watching from Hart Plaza, Belle Isle and Spirit Plaza. The fireworks lit up the sky with bright red, green and orange explosions. The event was also broadcast on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Demand for in-person viewing began to fill up Monday evening, with Belle Isle closing to vehicles around 6 p.m., the Belle Isle Park's Facebook page posted.

Larry Brown, 50, of Detroit, who said his cousin brought him to Hart Plaza to experience the fireworks, was parked under the shade of a giant tree.

"It was my cousin who made me come out today," Brown said. "This is my first time (at Hart Plaza), I've never been here before."

Bernard Mason plays the tambourines with the Cold Cut Band during the rooftop fireworks party for residents at The Residences Water Square in Detroit before the start of the 66th Ford Fireworks show on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Detroit and Michigan state police monitored downtown Detroit to ensure public safety, with officers in cars, on foot and on horseback.

Hosted by the Parade Company, the annual fireworks display lit up the night sky with vibrant colors over the Detroit riverfront.

Hart Plaza featured metal detectors at the entrance, food trucks and a live DJ.

