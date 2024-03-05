$650M Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night
The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. CBS News Miami will have the winning numbers.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. CBS News Miami will have the winning numbers.
The number of 401(k) millionaires surged last year as markets rallied. A reminder that time in the market is more important than timing the market.
As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, organizations globally are adapting, especially regarding onboarding procedures for new employees and navigating cross-border payment complexities. This new age of work has led to a surge in demand for startups that provide human resources (HR), payroll and compliance tools to help businesses hire remotely. RemotePass, one such business out of the UAE, has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding led by New York-based 212 VC.
Deel is on an acquisition march. On Tuesday, the HR startup announced it is acquiring African-based payroll and HR software and services company PaySpace in a deal that marks its largest acquisition to date. The move comes less than one week after Deel announced it had picked up Munich-based Zavvy, an AI-based “people development” startup building tools for personalized career progression, training and performance management.
The market for high-level quantum computer science -- which applies quantum principles to manage complex computations in areas like finance and artificial intelligence -- appears to be quickening its pace. In the latest development, a startup out of San Sebastian, Spain, called Multiverse Computing is announcing that it has raised €25 million (or $27 million) in an equity funding round led by Columbus Venture Partners. The startup plans to continue building out its existing business working with startups in verticals like manufacturing and finance; and it wants to forge new efforts to work more closely with AI companies building and operating large language models.
Danish startup Whistleblower Software is rebranding as Formalize as it expands into the broader compliance software sphere -- and it has raised a fresh €15 million ($16 million) to fund the expansion. The announcement comes as the compliance software market has exploded, due in large part to growing regulatory pressure -- and investors have taken note. Private equity giant Thoma Bravo took German compliance and investor relations software company EQS Group private in a $435 million deal last month, while startups Cypago, Hyperproof, Certa, and Anecdotes have all raised sizeable venture rounds for various flavors of compliance software these past few months.
The Bucks have now won six straight games coming out of the All-Star break, though they still trail the Boston Celtics by eight games in the Eastern Conference standings.
Grab the 'very versatile' top with over 18,000 fans while Amazon's offering double discounts. Right now certain colors are over 25% off.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
What's the difference between being obese and being overweight? Experts explain.
This mission will include satellites from Apex Space, Unseen Labs, Care Weather, True Anomaly and others. This mission will be remembered for many reasons, but in my story this week I highlighted a somewhat overlooked aspect of Odysseus' architecture that deserves major kudos: its propulsion system.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Where might he land?
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
"The pricing is going to be in the higher ranges of what people have talked about," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said of the sports streaming service Fox is launching with Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The best air mattresses available for sale on Amazon to help you get a good nights rest no matter where you are.
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back on a Monday morning to look at two big NL transactions that happened over the last few days: Zack Wheeler staying in Philadelphia & Matt Chapman signing with San Francisco.
We turned to the experts to come up with this list of card, dice and strategy games for two.