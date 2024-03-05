$650M Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night

TechCrunch

The market for high-level quantum computer science -- which applies quantum principles to manage complex computations in areas like finance and artificial intelligence -- appears to be quickening its pace. In the latest development, a startup out of San Sebastian, Spain, called Multiverse Computing is announcing that it has raised €25 million (or $27 million) in an equity funding round led by Columbus Venture Partners. The startup plans to continue building out its existing business working with startups in verticals like manufacturing and finance; and it wants to forge new efforts to work more closely with AI companies building and operating large language models.