For 65 years they've produced musicals. School of Rock is their latest
Now in its 65th year, Dilettantes Group of the Magic Valley is staging "School of Rock"
MAKERS three-day conference wrapped with a night of laughs thanks to Leslie Jones and a day of inspiration featuring Bethann Hardison and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.
A mom of two shares how she's teaching her kids to honor Black history.
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.
Each discounted trio comes with a vitamin C serum, retinol serum and hyaluronic acid serum.
Here are five good ways to use your tax refund, including adding to your savings, starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, and more.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
Over the past couple of years, Nvidia, by far the largest AI chipmaker, has ramped up its investments in startups that propel it deeper into the AI space. According to S&P Global and Crunchbase, the funding and investment database, Nvidia's startup investments jumped 280% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023, with the company and its VC arm, Nvidia Ventures, participating in ~46 deals last year.
"Our role is to ensure boundaries are protected," an intimacy coordinator tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Crude futures gained for a second month in a row as the market anticipated oil alliance OPEC+ will extend its production cuts.
The average rate for a 30-year mortgage has remained at or above 7% for two weeks. Homebuyer demand fell off as a result.
The XPS 16 stands out from most other large laptops by combining power and beauty. But you’ll have to suffer through some usability tradeoffs.
Swanson's 4-year-old son, Toby, was struck by a car and airlifted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.
It's not a perfect appliance, but it takes half the space of separate machines and works nearly as well.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both heading to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday — this is why it matters
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
Apple is once again expanding its self-service repair program. This time, it's offering the tools, parts and repair manuals needed to fix M3-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros.
American health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare, which continues to disrupt hospitals and pharmacies across the United States. “Change Healthcare can confirm we are experiencing a cyber security issue perpetrated by a cybercrime threat actor who has represented itself to us as ALPHV/Blackcat," said Tyler Mason, vice president at UnitedHealth, in a statement to TechCrunch on Thursday.
Inspired Capital is celebrating its fifth birthday with the closing of its Inspired Capital Fund III with $330 million in capital commitments. This new amount brings the firm’s total assets under management to nearly $900 million. The New York-based early-stage venture firm was founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Alexa von Tobel and Penny Pritzker.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.