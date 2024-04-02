65-year-old man dies in Bradenton crash after having medical episode while driving, troopers say

A 65-year-old man died in a Bradenton crash after losing control of his car on Monday.

The man was traveling west in the Lakewood Ranch Plaza parking lot at 1755 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. He experienced a medical episode at around 12:58 p.m. and was unable to maintain control of the car, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He traveled toward the Wells Fargo bank, went over a raised concrete sidewalk and collided with a tree and shrubbery.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where was later pronounced deceased.

FHP will continue to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 65-year-old man dies in Bradenton crash after medical episode, troopers say