65-year-old man dead after driving off road, hitting trees, flipping car near Greenwood

A 65-year-old man from Felton died Sunday morning near Greenwood after driving off the side of the road, according to Delaware State Police.

The man's name will be released after his family is notified.

Police said the man was driving north in a Mercury Mountaineer on Greenwood Road north of Tomahawk Branch Road. For "unknown reasons," the man veered off the east side of the road at 5:49 a.m., according to police. The car crashed into several trees before overturning on its roof.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

