65 million people under heat alerts as scorching temps break records from Midwest to Northeast

A heat wave continues to scorch the Midwest and Northeast with more half a dozen records expected to be tied or broken Thursday afternoon.

Around 65 million people remain under heat alerts across the eastern Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, the Northeast and New England, with highs 10 to 20 degrees above average.

On Wednesday, Bangor, Maine, had a heat index of 106 degrees — the highest ever for the city. Boston also hit a high of 98 degrees, breaking the previous daily high of 96 set in 1923.

The National Weather Service office in Caribou, Maine, issued its first excessive heat warning ever on Wednesday for the northern part of the state. That office reported a temperature of 81 degrees early Thursday — the same temperature as balmy Miami, Florida.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories from 11AM to 8PM today. Heat Warning for Heat Index Values up to 107°F, Heat Advisory for Index Values up to 100°F #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/vWtXDRAlSW — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 20, 2024

Temperatures from Missouri to Maine will once again be in the 90s Thursday. Hartford, Connecticut, could hit a record high at 98 degrees and Manchester, New Hampshire, could approach their record high of 98 degrees. Bangor, Maine, is forecast to hit a record high of 96 degrees.

Other cities where highs could be close to records include: Pittsburgh and Scranton in Pennsylvania, and Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse in New York.

The National Weather Service warned that high afternoon temperatures and warm overnight lows will even challenge some monthly and all-time records.

Locals without access to reliable air conditioning are urged to “find a way to cool down.”

Northern New England will cool down a bit by Friday, but the scorching heat will continue from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Around 47 million people are also under air quality alerts across parts of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. High ozone levels near the surface may result in unhealthy air quality today in cities such as Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York and Boston.

Out west, heat alerts are also in effect in southern Arizona, Southern California and the valleys of central California. Temperatures there will soar through the weekend with highs peaking from 100 to as high as 113 degrees in the desert Southwest.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a state of emergency in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation due to a pair of wildfires blazing over a combined 23,000 acres.

The South Fork and Salt Fires killed at least two people, forced the evacuations of thousands of people in and around the town of Ruidoso, and destroyed around 1,400 structures.

Meanwhile, there’s also a severe risk today for nearly 13 million people across upstate New York and New England as high heat and humidity with an approaching cold front will trigger severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Storms in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will also produce heavy rain Thursday and Friday that could lead to localized flash flooding.

In Michigan on Thursday, over 39,000 customers were without power, according to Poweroutage.Us as of 2 p.m. ET, after storms moved through metro Detroit area Wednesday night, amid heat advisories for the southern portion of the state.

The Summer Solstice will also occur today at 4:50 p.m. ET, marking the longest daylight of the year in the northern hemisphere. In New York City, the time period between sunrise and sunset will stretch just over 15 hours.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com