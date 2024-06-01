New I-65 interchange opens for travel in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new Interstate 65 interchange at Buckner Road has officially opened to traffic in Spring Hill.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), constructions crews opened the roadway to drivers on Friday, May 31.

The “Diverging Diamond” design of the interchange extends June Lake Boulevard from Buckner Lane to Lewisburg Pike. TDOT said the diamond design helps promote a safer and quicker ride through the interchange.

At least 17,000 daily trips at the new interchange are expected within the first year, officials estimated. That number is projected to reach 44,000 over the next 20 years.

Amid the construction, crews experienced permitting delays, which put it several months past its original completion date. However, TDOT said the project was still completed much quicker than expected since it was conducted under an “Alternative Delivery” method.

If a traditional method was used, the project would have taken about six to eight years to design and construct, but by using alternative method, the project was completed in four, officials said.

The city said the cost of the interchange project — which was shared by Spring Hill and the Tennessee Department of Transportation — was total of $56.8 million.

According to TDOT, the project was made possible in part by a $25 million BUILD grant that was awarded to the City of Spring Hill from the Federal Highway Administration.

A ribbon cutting for the new interchange was held on Wednesday, May 29. The interchange, which allows a direct route from the interstate to the city of Spring Hill, is now open to drivers.

