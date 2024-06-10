There are 65 new apartments coming to Fort Ethan Allen in former Buffalo Soldiers housing

COLCHESTER - Evernorth and the Champlain Housing Trust have combined forces to convert three large, brick historic buildings at Fort Ethan Allen into 65 apartments that will be known as the 10th Calvary Apartments, after the famed Buffalo Soldiers who were housed in the buildings from 1909 to 1913.

The Buffalo Soldiers were all-black regiments who fought against Native Americans as part of the United States' westward expansion, later becoming some of the first national park rangers, according to the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

Kathy Beyer, Evernorth's senior vice president for real estate development, said the $23.5 million project used federal low income housing tax credits to "piece together every source of funding we can," including the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

The waitlist for the 10th Calvary Apartments at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester opens late summer, as seen on June 5, 2024.

The project includes 65 units, split between 57 one-bedroom and eight studio apartments, and is scheduled to be completed by March 2025. The buildings were formerly used as dorms by St. Michael's College and are in remarkably good shape on the outside, thanks to the brick construction.

"The renovations include respecting historic components of the buildings," Beyer said. "There was also a fair amount of brownfield mitigation. One of the most prominent features are beautiful pressed tin ceilings."

Evernorth and Champlain Housing Trust haven't started advertising the apartments yet since the opening is almost a year away, but Beyer said there will be a mixture of income qualifications and rents.

The 10th Calvary Apartments comprise three historic buildings that were the former quarters of the famed Buffalo Soldiers, as seen on June 5, 2024.

"What we try to do is create a mixed income property," she said. "We have targeted 18 (units) to households earning less than 50% of the median income in Chittenden County; 35 (units) to less than 60% of median income, and 12 (units) for moderate income, which we define as 80% of median income."

The median income in Chittenden County in 2022 was $42,494 annually for an individual and $89, 494 for a household, according to the United States Census Bureau.

A waitlist will open up late this summer for the 10th Calvary Apartments at www.getahome.org, which is the website for Champlain Housing Trust.

The former Buffalo Soldiers quarters being converted to the 10th Calvary Apartments include historical details that must be preserved, as seen on June 5, 2024.

The Project

Project cost: $23.5 million

Developer: Evernorth and Champlain Housing Trust

Contractor: Engelberth Construction, Colchester

Architect: Freeman French Freeman, Burlington

Engineer: In-house

Workers with Engelberth Construction of Colchester are seen working on the 10th Calvary Apartments at Fort Ethan Allen on June 5, 2024.

Progress

50% complete and so far construction is on schedule to finish by March 2025.

Features

From Kathy Beyer: "When we restore a historic building it always creates a beautiful place to live with big windows and high ceilings."

What's in the neighborhood

Everything. Close to stores and services on Susie B. Wilson Road, as well as the Fanny Allen Campus of the University of Vermont Medical Center. Not far to Burlington, Colchester and Winooski either.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on X @DanDambrosioVT.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Two nonprofits converting Colchester historic buildings to apartments