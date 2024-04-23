I-64 widening and High Rise Bridge project lane closures

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorist can expect overnight lanes closures and detours along I-64 Southside.

The closures are due to construction on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) the project will increase capacity, improve safety along the corridor, reduce congestion and enhance a regional evacuation route.

A list of scheduled closures can be found below:

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp to I-64 west from George Washington Highway north April 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure and detour of the ramp from I-64 west to I-464 north (exit 291A) April 25-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorist should follow the detour below:

Continue on I-64 west

Use exit 290 to the Battlefield Boulevard loops to access I-64 east

Take exit 291A to I-464 north

Overnight closure and detour of the on-ramp to I-64 east (toward Suffolk) from Military Highway April 25-26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorist should follow the detour below:

Continue on Military Highway

Use exit 297 to I-64 west

Continue to exit 296 Route 17 south

Turn right at the light

Take on-ramp to I-64 east

Motorist should use the detour below.

Motorist can can use VDOT’s free mobile app to check road conditions, traffic, incidents, construction, and congestion. Information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 while in Virginia.

