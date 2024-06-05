I-64 westbound closed in Chesterfield, pedestrian struck

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – All lanes of westbound Interstate 64 are closed at Chesterfield Parkway due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Police say there is no information as the extent of injury yet.

All traffic is being directed by the Chesterfield Police Department onto Boone’s Crossing.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.