64-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting from domestic incident in Harrison Township

A 64-year-old man is dead and a woman was seriously hurt after a shooting from a domestic incident in Harrison Township late Sunday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:40 p.m. at the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, they knew then was that a woman was badly injured and that was because a neighbor had dialed 911 for help.

“My neighbor just came to my house bleeding and she has blood coming from her head and her arm,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

That call had paramedics and deputies headed to the quiet neighborhood.

They discovered a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm at a neighbor’s house next door, but when they asked her live-in boyfriend, later identified as Donzie Arnette, to leave the home they got no reply.

Deputies would eventually go inside and find Arnette deceased due to a gunshot wound.

“It’s like it’s not real, you know, it’s crazy,” said Tonya Sine

Sine said she used to live in the home with the 55-year-old woman identified as Heather Delk.

“I know when I lived with Heather, she didn’t own a gun,” Sine said.

Sine told News Center 7 that Delk and Arnette had broken up, then she moved out when she got her own place. She said Arnette then moved back in.

“He moved back in, they had some trouble but then they were, seemed like they were working it out,” Sine said.

News Center 7 crew spotted a group of family and friends pull up to the home to make sure it was secured Monday afternoon. They couldn’t speak with us, and other friends are hoping Delk can recover from her injuries.

“I’m just wondering, who has her cats, she has three cats that she loves dearly,” Sine said.

Investigators made it clear they are not looking for anyone else involved in the situation.

They haven’t confirmed anything else about the circumstances other than to call it a domestic situation.

We will continue updating this story.