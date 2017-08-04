Find out How a 64-Year-Old Became a New Mom to Twins!

At an age when many women are enjoying their grandchildren, a woman in Spain has just given birth to healthy twins. Reportedly, the 64-year-old new mom conceived via in-vitro fertilization (IVF) during a trip to the U.S.

Watch: New Hope for Infertile Couple

However, the same woman had already had a first child via IVF when she was 58 – and that child has reportedly been removed from her care due to claims of neglect.

ER Physician DR. Travis Stork isn’t happy. “It’s upon the doctor to use proper screening, it’s professional judgment.” The problem in his eyes is less the woman’s age than the fact that a clinic was willing to take her money and perform the procedure after she’d already lost custody of one child. “It’s good that the children are healthy, but it does raise these ethical questions that we need to have conversations about.”

Watch: Autism Associated with IVF?

“I’d like to have a real deep IVF debate with a specialist here,” suggests Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon.

Dr. Stork concludes, “It raises a lot of interesting questions.”