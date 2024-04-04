Some 64,000 Palestinians with second passports have left Gaza

Palestinians, holding foreign passports, prepare to cross to Egypt from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing. More than 64,600 Palestinians with second passports have left the Gaza Strip since the war broke out last year, the Egyptian state-linked al-Qahera News TV reported. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

More than 64,600 Palestinians with second passports have left the Gaza Strip since the war broke out last year, the Egyptian state-linked al-Qahera News TV reported.

Around 3,706 injured people have arrived in Egypt from Gaza for treatment, along with more than 6,000 accompanying them, the broadcaster added.

In November, Egypt began allowing foreigners and Palestinians with second passports to leave the Strip via the Rafah border crossing. Injured Palestinians have also been evacuated for treatment in Egypt and other countries in the region.