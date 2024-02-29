63rd Eddy Test on Thursday

Feb. 29—Names of students taking test announced

The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the students who will take the 2024 Eddy Test on Thursday.

The test will be administered to the highest 25 percent of the sixth-grade students from Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School based on state and national testing.

The testing areas are reading vocabulary, reading comprehension, math problem solving, math computation, language, spelling, science, and social studies. The highest one-third of the participants, along with their families, will be honored as Eddy Winners at a banquet hosted by the Child Welfare Club later this year at the Rotunda at Ohio University in Ironton.

Students from Ironton Middle School who will take part include are Evan Derifield, son of Chris and Jennifer Derifield; Taylor Eaches, daughter of Aaron and Trisha Eaches; Chance Elkins, son of Jamie and Kristy Elkins; Brayden Elswick, son of Steven and Ashleigh Elswick; Whitley Fitzpatrick, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Fitzpatrick; Trace Fraley, son of Daniel and Shana Fraley; Avery Goldcamp, daughter of Chris and Jamie Goldcamp; Quinn Holtzapfel, daughter of Bobby Holtzapfel and Sandra Walizer; Levi Hopper, son of Bryan and Amanda Hopper, Rylee Igo; daughter of Greg and Ashley Igo; Aubree Ison, daughter of Michael and Brittany; Regina C. Kelley, daughter of Vernon and Brooklyn Kelley; Dominic Kelly, son of Sean Cole and Jessica White; Lauren Lambert, daughter of Deran and Heather Lambert; Raylee Lawson, daughter of Ray and Autumn Lawson,; David R. Leith, son of Dr. Joseph R. and Tara Leith, Clover Lewis; daughter of Greg and Brea Taylor and Dave and Amy Lewis; Carson Linn, son of Greg and Brittany Linn; Kendal Maynard, daughter of John and Amanda Maynard; Rynlee Moore, daughter of Jeremy and Kayla Moore; Max Murnahan, son of Chuck and Amy Murnahan and Brynn Murnahan; Mason Parnell, son of T.J. and Parnell; Luke Philyaw, son of Jason and Allison Philyaw; Ellen Rudmann, daughter of Jim and Beth Rudmann; Olive Simmons, daughter of Cory and Sarah Simmons; Jasmin Ward, daughter of Melvin and Heather Ward; Marlie Wilson, daughter of Marty and Hollie Wilson.

Students from St. Lawrence Elementary Catholic School are Cohen Dressel, son of Joe and Sarah Dressel; Tray Erlenwein, son of Nick and Natalie Eelenwein,; and Ella VanHoose, daughter of Trey and Ally VanHoose.

The Ironton Child Welfare Club established this program 63 years ago and it remains the longest continuous project of the club.

The Eddy Award was established to identify students who attain superior academic achievement in the sixth grade.